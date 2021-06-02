After being eliminated from the NBA postseason last night, the Boston Celtics are wasting no time making major changes to the staff according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rumors began to swirl Wednesday morning of Ainge's likely departure, but the added news of head coach Brad Stevens leaving his current role to join Boston's front office and assist in hiring a new head coach is a bombshell.

Ainge, 62, has served as Celtics Executive Director of Basketball Operations since 2003.

Stevens, 44, is now expected to take over in that role. He had served as Celtics head coach since 2013. He will now decide who replaces him in the now-vacated role.

Boston's season was disappointing. After projecting to be a contender in the Eastern Conference, the team finished 36-36, losing to the Brooklyn Nets 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

Where will Ainge end up next? Perhaps Utah.

Who will be the next head coach in Boston?

