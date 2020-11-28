Report: Broncos Have No Quarterbacks Eligible to Play Against Saints

When the New Orleans Saints face the Denver Broncos tomorrow at Empower Field at Mile High, the home team may very well be without a starting quarterback.

ESPN'S Adam Schefter chronicled in a Tweet this afternoon what he believes will happen tomorrow.

You read that right -- the Broncos won't have a real quarterback when they face the Saints. And it appears the team will indeed play the game.

On Thursday morning, one of the team's quarterbacks, Jeff Driskel, was put on the COVID-19/reserve list after a positive test. The team would cancel practice on Friday but was given clearance by the NFL to conduct practice on Saturday.

The team sent the two quarterbacks on their active roster, Drew Lock and Brett Rypien, along with practice squad quarterback Blake Bortles home from Saturday's practice over concerns regarding COVID-19 contact tracing.

All three have taken tests since Thursday and all three have come back negative so far.

But seriously, who is going to play QB for the Broncos tomorrow? It may be one of their running backs.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says the team may be using a different player.

Somehow we think this story is not quite over. We'll keep you posted.

Maybe John Elway comes out of retirement?