Report: Brees To Come Off IR, Saints vs Chiefs Wednesday Injury Report

After their loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New Orlean Saints (10-3) lost their first place spot in the NFC, falling one spot behind the Green Bay Packers (10-3) who own the tiebreaker based on their head to head win earlier in the season.

Things don't get easier this week for the Saints, who face off against the NFL's best team in the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) this Sunday in New Orleans.

Who will be available? Will Drew Brees return from injury and start at quarterback?

Brees broke 11 ribs and suffered a punctured lung in a win against San Francisco last month and placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

Players on IR do not appear on the practice/injury report.

However, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports Brees is coming off IR. (On a sidenote, support Underhill at Neworleans.football as he does amazing work covering the Saints)

His reason for not being on the injury report today is because he was not officially designated to return until after practice today.

Underhill reported earlier Brees would test out his ribs during practice before the team made a determination on whether or not to take him off IR.

In addition to the Brees news, both teams have All-Pros on today's practice/injury report.

The Saints host the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at 3:25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here's a rundown of the first injury report of the week. Several Pro Bowlers are on the list.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP G Nick Easton Concussion DNP WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP WR Tommylee Lewis Illness DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP DE Marcus Davenport Quad LP G Andrus Peat Foot LP

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Position Name Injury Wednesday T Mike Remmers Back/Neck DNP T Eric Fisher Back DNP LB Damien Wilson Knee DNP WR Tyreek Hill Hamstring FP TE Nick Keizer Ankle/Knee FP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Hip FP DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP DE Alex Okafor Knee FP T Martinas Rankin Knee FP C Austin Reiter Knee FP