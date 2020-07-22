Report: Blue Jays To Play In Pennsylvania This Season

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays will be a guest in another MLB city this season.

According to ESPN, the Blue Jays will play the bulk of their home games this season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, home to the Pirates.

Since MLB teams will be playing at their home ballparks, tons of travel is required. Canada did not want the Blue Jays consistently crossing the border as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States.

The Pirates and Blue Jays schedule synced up perfectly to allow PNC Park to host both teams.

With a condensed 60 game season set to begin tomorrow, MLB will embark on the oddest season in history.