Report: Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander Out for Remainder of Season

According to one report, the Houston Astros may have to find a way to survive the remainder of the 2020 Major League Baseball season without their ace pitcher.

The Houston Chronicle cited two sources with knowledge of the situation saying that the 2019 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.

The 37-year old Verlander disputed that report later, saying he hopes to return.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who said Verlander felt "tenderness" in his arm during his start Friday against the did not confirm nor deny the report, saying that the right-hander would miss two weeks and then be reevaluated.

Verlander was dominant in winning his second Cy Young Award last season, leading the league with 21 wins, to go along with a 2.58 ERA., while also accumulating the lowest WHIP (0.803).

Since he was traded to Houston from Detroit in 2017, Verlander has been nothing short of sensational for the Astros, going 43-15 with a 2.45 ERA.

An 8-time All-Star, Verlander has compiled a career record of 226-129, to go along with a 3.33 ERA. and 3,013 strikeouts over his 16-year career.