Former Major League Baseball star and socialite Alex Rodriguez, along with Marc Lore, have an official agreement with Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to purchase the franchise from him for $1.5 billion. The deal also includes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.

The duo is expected to gain full ownership control in 2023.

According to a report in the Pioneer Press, A-Rod desires to move the Timberwolves to Seattle. He played 7 seasons of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle was previously home to the NBA's Supersonics from 1967 to 2008, before they move to Oklahoma City and rebranded as the Thunder.

The other wrinkle in the Pioneer Press report involves the most successful and popular player in Timberwolves history.

Kevin Garnett, who is reportedly worth $200 million, has an interest in joining Rodriguez and Lore as a heavy investor in the team but has no desire in the franchise leaving Minneapolis.

For what it's worth, soon-to-be departing Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor says the team will not leave Minnesota.

The NBA Board of Governors must approve any franchise relocation.

10 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time

Worst Sports Team Nicknames Ever

Top 10 Most Valuable College Football Programs