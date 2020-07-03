Remembering Tony Robichaux One Year Later

Today, many Cajun fans and countless others who were fortunate to know him will fondly remember a true legend who touched their lives in so many ways.

On this date, one year ago today, former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head baseball coach passed away

Robichaux, who suffered a heart attack on June 23, 2019, followed by two subsequent surgeries, died on Wednesday, July 3, at the age of 57.

Robichaux, who accumulated more than 1,100 career victories, including more than 900 at Louisiana, was a head coach for 32 years, including 25 at UL, and 7 more at McNeese St.

Affectionately known by many as "Coach Robe", Robichaux left an indelible positive mark on the entire Ragin' Cajun athletic program, and so many other individuals he came across in his life.

A native of Crowley, Robichaux began his coaching career at McNeese St. in 1987 following his playing career and a season as a graduate assistant in 1986 with the Cowboys.

In seven years with McNeese St., Robichaux guided the Cowboys to 263 victories, as well as two berths in the NCAA Tournament.

In 1994, at the age of 33, he was hired as head coach of the then USL Ragin' Cajuns.

In 25 seasons at Louisiana, Robichaux racked up 910 victories, while leading the Cajuns to a dozen NCAA Regional appearances, 4 NCAA Super Regionals, and an NCAA College World Series.

But his legacy goes far beyond success on the field, as he had an incredible impact on the lives of so many that he ever came in contact with.

We thank Coach Robe for all he ever did.

We became better because of him.

We will never forget.