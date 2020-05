A season of unforgettable players, moments, memories, highs, and a low.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun 2014 baseball team had all of those components.

The late great coach Tony Robichaux told his team in the Fall of 2013 to embrace the grind, leading to the moniker "grinders".

They grinded their way to a record-setting season but fell one win short of Omaha.