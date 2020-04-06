Remembering My ‘Domecoming’ Experience [Photos]

September 25th, 2006 is a day I will never forget.

After being a New Orleans resident from my late teens to mid-20s, I moved back home to Lafayette days before Hurricane Katrina.

In my early days of sports talk radio on ESPN1420, many conversations were had as to whether or not the Saints had played their final game in New Orleans.

As the Crescent City begin a long rebuilding process, a fast-paced Superdome renovation took place to eventually allow the Saints to return home for the 2006 season, playing their first regular-season home game since 2004, and doing so in front of the nation, on Monday Night Football. (ESPN will re-broadcast the game tonight)

How special was the "Domecoming" game? Beating the arch-rival Falcons 23-3 was merely a cliff-note.

On my way into town that day, my friend and I drove through Lakeview, which, like much of New Orleans, had years of work in front of it to be rebuilt.

We witnessed an old couple sitting in lawn chairs, holding hands, watching a bulldozer tear down what was left of their home.

They did not want their photo taken, and I didn't ask, but they did look at me as I walked by.

The man said, "It's just a house, but this place will always be our home."

The Saints give fans a sense of home. Sports have the power to do that.

Everyone in the gulf south impacted by Katrina was emotional leading up to the "Domecoming" game. Once it took place, it took on a new name. "Rebirth".

71,000+ gathered outside the Superdome for the most irregular regular-season game in NFL history.

I met up with friends, and we walked around outside the Superdome for hours, cooped up with Saints fans everywhere who were thrilled to be attending an event that only months prior didn't seem possible.

U2 and Green Day performed during pre-game.

I've been so blessed to attend many memorable Saints games over the last 30+ years.

When Hartley made the kick and "pigs flew", or when Hakim dropped the ball and the Saints finally broke through with a playoff win, I was there to soak in the moment.

To this day, I've never been in an environment like "Domecoming".

When Gleason blocked the punt, it was the loudest I've ever heard the dome.

It was early in the first quarter, but it didn't matter.

It's hard to put into words what it was like. I hugged my parents and my loved ones who were sitting next to us, as the entire crowd screamed, cheered, cried and celebrated.

It was, is, and always will be bigger than football.

The rest of the game was a blast, and in some ways, a blur.

New Orleans trounced Atlanta.

Suddenly, a future for both a team and a region that seemed so cloudy was full of sunlight.

I dug up some old photos I took that day. I could've taken more, but I was overcome with the scene, choosing instead to keep my camera in my pocket for most of it.