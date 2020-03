Moon Griffon sits down with Jay Walker - the play-by-play voice of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns - to discuss the man that longtime Coach Tony Robichaux was.

They highlight how Coach Matt Deggs' life was changed by Coach Robe and how it came to be that he is succeeding the legendary coach.

They also preview the season as the Cajuns get ready to take on Southeastern Louisiana in the first game since Coach Robe's passing in July of 2019.