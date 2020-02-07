Relive The Saints Super Bowl Championship On Its 10 Year Anniversary [Video]

Where were you 10 years ago today?

I was fortunate enough to be in Miami, watching the New Orleans Saints win their first (and to this point, only) Super Bowl Championship, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

Where did you watch the game? Do you remember your emotions?

The 2009 Saints season as a magical ride for the tried and true fans who suffered through many abysmal season before reaching the mountaintop of football.

For the first 25 years of my life, the though of the Saints even playing in a Super Bowl felt like a pipe dream. Something so grandiose, it felt like an impossibility for a team who didn't win their first playoff game until their 34th year in existence (I was blessed to be at the Dome for that moment as well).

Trailing by 10. Ambush. Pierre Thomas screen touchdown. Jeremy Shockey's score. Lance Moore's 2 point conversion. Jonathan Vilma going toe to toe with Peyton Manning. Garrett Hartley's 3-3 performance. Tracy Porter's pick.

So many great moments. So many great memories.

Here's Super Bowl XLIV. Enjoy it Saints fans.