Relive Exciting 9th Inning Sat. as Cajuns Complete the Shutout [AUDIO]
Saturday was an exciting 1-0 victory for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as starting pitcher Brandon Young was masterful during the complete-game shutout.
The ninth inning brought much excitement with it as Young and the Cajuns got a big defensive boost from their catcher Sebastian Toro as he picked off two runners in the inning including one to walk it off.
Relive that exciting ninth inning here:
