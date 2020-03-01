Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Saturday was an exciting 1-0 victory for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as starting pitcher Brandon Young was masterful during the complete-game shutout.

The ninth inning brought much excitement with it as Young and the Cajuns got a big defensive boost from their catcher Sebastian Toro as he picked off two runners in the inning including one to walk it off.

Relive that exciting ninth inning here:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook