Registration Underway for Lafayette Little League

Parents, if you're looking for an outlet for all that excess energy your children have built up over the past few months of learning at home and being away from friends have we got an idea for you. Lafayette Little League is currently holding registration for its spring season. There are a lot of different options for players of all skill levels and ages. However, if you want to get your child signed up, you'll want to act quickly.

Currently, registration is underway via the Lafayette Little League website. Registration is set to close this Friday, January 22nd. The league is looking to fill teams for Tee Ball, Pee Wee, Minor, Major, and Junior Divisions. The criteria for each of those divisions is outlined on the Lafayette Little League site.

There is a cost involved with signing up your youngster. The fee for Tee Ball is set at $100 per player while the fee for other leagues is set at $120 per player. Coaches and league officials will meet next week to assign players to teams. Tryouts will be held between January 25th and January 29th.

The league expects to begin play on March the 6th. Games will be hosted at the Lafayette Little League Park which is located at 601 Broadmoor Boulevard in Lafayette.

Lafayette Little League has always been a great outlet for kids and parents who are looking for ways to stay active and be involved with others. The league not only helps to teach youngsters baseball skills but life skills as well. Players will learn team building and sportsmanship as well as having a good time while getting some exercise.