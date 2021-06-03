Reggie Miller Taunts Spike Lee Again [Video]

On June 1st, 1994, Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller nailed five 3-pointers in the 4th quarter of a playoff game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, helping his team erase a double-digit deficit to top the Knicks that night.

Miller talking trash for famed film director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee is the biggest reason the game has a memorable spot in sports history.

I remember watching the game when I was 12.

Miller mocking Lee by mimicking the choke sign is a moment I will never forget.

Lee and Knicks fans have been boisterous about their favorite team returning to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2013, despite the fact they only procured one victory.

Last night the Atlanta Hawks were leading the New York Knicks by 16 points with just over 3 minutes remaining in regulation. Lee headed for the exit before the buzzer went off, knowing full well his favorite team was about to be eliminated from the postseason. (Hawks won the series 4-1)

Miller, who was serving as the TV color commentator for TNT sports, didn't miss his opportunity to take a swipe at Lee.

Miller has a point.

A superfan must stay until the end, no matter the circumstance.

