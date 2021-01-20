Reggie Bush Shares Awesome Story About Drew Brees

Reggie Bush was a 2nd overall selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft and he played the first five years of his career with the Who Dats. He also helped them win their first and still only Super Bowl title in franchise history in 2009.

He and Drew Brees were good teammates and have a mutual respect for one another when it comes to work ethic, talent, and being good human beings.

With the rumor mill turning that this was probably Brees' final season of his NFL career, his old teammate took to Instagram to pay homage and to share a story about just how hard Drew works.

What an incredible story that should surprise absolutely nobody as we know Brees got to where he is today by working his tail off, being as prepared as possible, and of course being talented.

He really is a special character that we've all been blessed to have been able to watch closely over the previous 15 years. Thank you Drew for all of your hard work and dedication to the city, team, teammates, and to perfecting your craft it was an honor to watch you work and cut up defenses.

