Redskins Sign Undrafted LSU TE Thaddeus Moss

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With a little bit of a surprise, Thaddeus Moss of LSU was not drafted during the 2020 NFL Draft. However, according to CBSsports.com the son of legend Randy Moss was signed right after it by the Washington Redskins.

Moss had a very underrated season for the 2019 National Champions. His statistics won't jump off the page at you but if you watched the games he showed up in a big spot with a big catch time and again for LSU.

His final numbers looked like this: 47 catches, 570 yards, and four touchdowns.

There is a lot of competition in Washington at the tight end spot with seven currently on the roster including Moss.

The good news? None of them are studs.

Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rogers, Logan Thomas, Hale Hentges, Marcus Baugh, and Caleb Wilson.

This should provide Moss a decent opportunity to make the roster if he shows off his clutch catching ability we saw a lot of last season at LSU.

Here's a look at Moss's highlight tape from 2019 via Lucky Highlights on YouTube:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook