Reds SS Blake Trahan Talks 2014 Ragin’ Cajuns Team, MLB, Staying in Shape During Quarantine & More [Audio]

Cincinnati Reds shortstop and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball alum Blake Trahan is one of the most decorated players in UL program history.

Drafted in the third round (84th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft, he was sent home from Spring Training a few months ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Trahan joined me on my show this morning, dishing on how he's staying in baseball shape during the pandemic, his MLB debut in 2018, each city he's played in on the minor league circuit, his career at UL, what made the 2014 team so special, the impact coach Tony Robichaux had on his life and much more.