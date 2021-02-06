Red Wolves Take the Series Against UL Amid Confusion in Jonesboro

Arkansas State took the weekend series today against the Ragin' Cajuns. UL attempted a comeback towards the latter moments of the 2nd half; however, it was not enough to overcome the lead of the Red Wolves. Arkansas State won the 1st half 46-29, but UL did battle back to win the 2nd half 48-37 it just was not enough to prevail over the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves hot shooting continued today against UL. Arkansas State shot 57.9% from the 3 point line and 48.2% from the field. While the Ragin' Cajuns shot an abysmal 35.0% from the 3 point line and a modest 43.5% from the field. The Ragin' Cajuns did a lot better on the boards tonight, grabbing a total of 36 rebounds compared to the Red Wolves 30. The Ragin' Cajuns still need to clean up the turnovers. UL gave up 15 turnovers, whereas Arkansas State gave up 13 turnovers.

UL was without point guard Brayan Au who suffered a knee injury yesterday. The Ragin' Cajuns relied on a combination of play from their guards Cedric Russell, Devin Butts, and Mylik Wilson to help replace the play of Au. Cedric Russell was the high point man tonight with 30 points. Mylik Wilson also contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds.

In the end, Arkansas State came away with an 83-77 win.

Michael Murphy Director of Basketball Operations on replacing Au's impact said: "...we will have time at practice to get better at that position(PG). But we did a much better job handling everything in the 2nd half". He also commented on UL's effort in the 2nd half: "I was impressed with the guys' willingness to stay in the game with all the obstacles they faced".

They definitely faced some obstacles today from Au's injury, questionable calls, and a delay at halftime. The game was delayed due to a UL basketball player showing symptoms of Covid-19. He was then removed, isolated, and rapid tested. The test did come back negative, which allowed the game to continue.

UL now moves to 13-6 overall and 7-5 in the conference. The Ragin' Cajuns will be back in action this upcoming Thursday in the Cajundome against UL Monroe.

