The Boston Red Sox have promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to Interim Manager of the ball club, replacing Alex Cora.

The Sox put the interim tag on Roenicke out of respect to the ongoing investigation of the club by Major League Baseball into sign stealing allegations by the club.

Although the Red Sox said they are confident Roenicke will not be implicated by the investigation, they declined to say whether Roenicke would be named permanent manager once the investigation is completed.

Roenicke previously managed the Milwaukee Brewers to the National League Central title in 2011.