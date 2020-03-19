After signing a five year, $145 million contract in the off season, Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, already delayed because of COVID-19.

Sale started experiencing arm soreness on March 1 and was shut down. He underwent an MRI on March 3.

Sale went on the injured list on August 17 with elbow inflammation and missed the rest of the season. He suffered his worst season last year, going 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.