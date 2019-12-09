Real Estate Company Gives Employees $10 Million in Christmas Bonuses [Video]
Employees at real estate company St. John Properties got quite a shock at their Christmas party this past weekend when they were handed bonuses that all together added up to a whopping $10 million.
At the company's Christmas party employees were each handed red envelopes. According to boston25news.com, the envelopes contained Christmas bonuses of $50,000 to $250,000 depending on how long they have been with the company.
St. John Properties gave all of their 198 employees an amazing bonus totaling $10 million.
Company founder Edward St. John tells boston25news.com "We wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives. I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”