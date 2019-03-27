Real Cajuns Hilariously React To Viral Crawfish ‘De-Pooping’ Video

When it comes to peeling crawfish, time is of the essence.

Based on the way a group of Louisiana Cajuns reacted to a recent viral video, attention to detail is not a priority when it comes to enjoying crawfish. The clip shows a young teenage boy teaching viewers how to "de-poop" their crawfish before you "even take the tail off.

Directions— there are five “feathers”(fins, whatever you call them. Lol) on the end of the tail. Gently twist the middle “feather” and pull!

Although the video garnered over 400,000 views and nearly 10,000 shares on Facebook, real Cajun people were not having it and they didn't hold back in the comments.

Even though some applauded his clever method, most of the replies basically amounted to "Ain't nobody got time for that!"

So that leads me to ask: How do you handle your crawfish? Are you as meticulous as this kid, or is it every man (and woman) for himself at the crawfish function?

Sound off in the comments and give us your thoughts on this "de-pooping" video.