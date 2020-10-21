Rays Even Up World Series, Down Dodgers in Game 2

The Tampa Bay Rays won their second World Series game in franchise history on Wednesday night, evening up the 2020 World Series in the process.

Tampa Bay defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, in Game 2 of this year's Fall Classic, which is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to knot up the best-of-seven game series, 1-1.

The Rays scored the first five runs of the contest, helped by two Brandon Lowe home runs, and never looked back, avenging an 8-3 Dodgers win in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night.

In their only other World Series appearance back in 208, Tampa Bay fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, four games to one.

The Rays got on the scoreboard first, plating a run in the top half of the first inning off of Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin, when Lowe crushed a solo homer, giving them a quick 1-0 lead.

Tampa Bay widened their lead in the top half of the fourth inning when Joey Wendle doubled, driving home two runs, giving them a 3-0 advantage.

Lowe struck again in the top half of the fifth inning, crushing a two-run homer, his second of the game, to make it 5-0.

Los Angeles finally broke through on Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell in the bottom half of the fifth inning when Chris Taylor blasted a two-run home run, which cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Rays added another run in the top half of the sixth inning when Wendle drove home Choi Ji-Man with a sacrifice-fly, to make it 6-2.

The Dodgers got a little closer in the bottom half of the sixth inning when Will Smith belted a solo homer, making the score 6-3.

Los Angeles crept even closer in the bottom half of the 8th inning, courtesy of a solo homer off the bat of Corey Seager, to cut the deficit to 6-4.

That was as close as Los Angeles would get, however, as Tampa Bay held on for the 6-4 triumph, knotting up the World Series, 1-1, in the process.

The Rays, who outhit the Dodgers, 10-5, were led at the plate by Lowe, who went 2-for-5 with two homers and three runs batted in, while Wendle drove home three runs.

In a losing cause for Los Angeles, Smith, Taylor, and Seager all homered.

Neal Anderson recorded the win in relief for the Rays, allowing one run over 1.1 innings after replacing start Blake Snell, who twirled 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits,while striking out nine hitter.

Diego Castillo recorded the final out to secure the save.

Gonsolin suffered the loss for the Dodgers, allowing one run over 1.1 innings.

View the game box score.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Friday evening.