Rats Seen Eating and Running Around On An Empty Bourbon Street [VIDEO]

This video of rats eating and running around an empty Bourbon St. in New Orleans has me wanting to look away, but I can't.

While many in New Orleans are heeding the warning and executing "social distancing" during the coronavirus pandemic, the rats are running wild down Bourbon.

There is no one around to scare off these HUGE rats, thus they are taking advantage of the situation and eating well.

Now while this may not be BREAKING NEWS for some, just know the next time you're out on Bourbon, you're not alone.