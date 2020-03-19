Rams Release Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews

The Los Angeles Rams, in dire need of cap space, have released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, as reported on ESPN.com.

The Rams made the running back the highest paid at his position, giving him a four year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed. He had two years left on his rookie contract at the time of the deal.

The Rams released him with a post-June 1 designation, meaning the club can split the total salary cap hit of $11.75 million over two seasons.

Gurley was the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

The move leaves the Rams with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson as their running backs.

The Rams also released Matthews, who signed a two year deal after ten seasons with Green Bay. He was due to earn a two million dollar roster bonus today. His release creates 3.75 million in cap space. He played in 13 games with eight sacks.