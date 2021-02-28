Raising Cane’s Copycat Dipping Sauce Recipe

If you’re a lover of the Raising Cane’s Sauce, here is a copycat recipe that will satisfy your cravings if you don’t feel like making the drive to a Raising Cane’s near you. Or, you can make a large amount for your family dinners. It’s a dipping sauce that can add an extra layer of flavor to almost anything. You can dip your chicken tenders, French fries, veggies, crawfish, and it tastes great on a burger or a sandwich. Try this dip with your next crawfish boil. The dipping sauce is tangy, peppery, and totally delicious.

Raising Cane's, Facebook

Raising Cane’s, the fast-food franchise, all started in Louisiana on the LSU campus and now it’s all over the U.S. In my opinion, their chicken tenders are perfection. And so is that DIP. I was so happy to find this copycat recipe on Southern Bytes website and I can’t wait to try it.

Here is what you need to make the dipping sauce:

Ketchup

Mayonnaise (Blue Plate is recommended for taste, but it’s also from Louisiana)

Course Ground Black Pepper (The coarser the better.)

Garlic Powder

Worcestershire Sauce

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning (According to Southern Bites, Tony’s is not officially in the original recipe, but it’s added for an extra pop.)

Directions:

It is super-easy to make the dipping sauce. Gather all the ingredients, put them in a bowl and whisk it all together. Put it in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 6 hours. The longer you refrigerate, the better. That’s it. Simple.

A huge tip they give is to let it sit as long as possible. According to Southern Bytes, the best way to get the real Cane’s flavor is to let it sit in the fridge for as long as you can, with a minimum of 6 hours. We all know that requires a lot of patience. Apparently, if you eat it too soon, it will taste too much like ketchup. A great idea would be to make it the night before you want to eat it.