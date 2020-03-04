Raheem Roberts to Visit UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are scheduled to play host to a prep football standout from Washington Parish.

Raheem Roberts, who currently attends Bogalusa high School, shared on social media on Tuesday that he is paying Louisiana a visit on March 14.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, Roberts is currently a junior in high school and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Roberts, who will be visiting Louisiana Tech on March 13, was reportedly recently offered by South Alabama.