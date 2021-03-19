Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball Falls to Colorado in 1st Game at WNIT

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team fell to the Colorado Buffaloes in the first round of the WNIT today by the score of 68-45.

Louisiana moves into the consolation bracket and will face off against UT-Martin on Saturday at 11 am.

The Ragin' Cajuns struggled with perimeter shooting, going 1-18 (5.6%)from beyond the arc. They shot 17-58 (29.3%) from the field, while the Buffaloes were 26-60 (43.3%), and 9-22 (40.9%) from three-point range.

Colorado's Frida Foreman and Peanut Tuitele each scored 14, while Tuitele also had 10 rebounds.

Brandi Williams led Louisiana in scoring with 12, while Ty Doucet chipped in a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss, Louisiana falls to 16-7 on the season, now setting their sights on a WNIT consolation bracket matchup with the UT-Martin Skyhawks (20-6), champions of the Ohio Valley Conference.

UT-Martin lost their first-round matchup against Nebraska 72-46. The winner of Louisiana versus UT-Martin will play in the consolation final on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Radio pregame tomorrow begins at 10:45, with tip-off scheduled for 11:00 am. Ian Auzenne has the call on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app.

