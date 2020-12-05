Ragin’ Cajuns Top LSU-Shreveport on the Hardwood

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun basketball team improved to 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, defeating NAIA opponent LSU-Shreveport by the score of 84-73.

Three different Cajuns finished with double-doubles, helping lead the way.

Junior forward Theo Akwuba was a perfect 6-6 from the field, scoring 17 points to go with 11 boards and 2 blocks.

Senior forward Dou Gueye (pictured) chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds as well, adding 2 assists, while sophomore guard Mylik Wilson ended the game with 14 points, 10 boards and 7 assists.

A familiar face on LSU-Shreveport led the way for the Pilots as former Ragin' Cajun Kadavion Evans led all scorers with 24, but was 2-9 from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Pilots went 9-31 from three point range, while Louisiana struggled with the 3 ball as well, going 6-26.

Louisiana dominated on the boards though, out rebounding LSU-Shreveport 50-33.

Next up for the Cajuns, a home matchup this Tuesday against the LSU-Alexandria Generals. Tip-off from the Cajundome is set for 6:00, with pregame on ESPN1420 and NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM beginning at 5:30.