Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns forward Theo Akwuba has gotten off to a great start this season, averaging a double-double through the first three games.

The junior transfer has only missed 3 field goals all season, shooting 87.5% from the field on 21-24 field goals.

For his efforts, Akwuba was named the LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) Player of the Week on Monday.

In a 3 point road win last week at UNO, the 6'11 big man pulled down 15 boards to go with his 16 points.

He then followed up that performance with another double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in a win over LSU-Shreveport.

Each week, the LSWA (sports information directors, select members of the media across Louisiana) votes on a Player of the Week who was most outstanding on the hardwood among players from Louisiana schools.