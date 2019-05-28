Ragin’ Cajuns Student Tailgating Coming Back To Cajun Field For 2019 Football Season

UL students will be excited to hear that student tailgating is coming back to Cajun Field in 2019!

According to the university, student tailgating for the 2019 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football season will be located in the southeast corner of the field, featuring music, food vendors and activities.

Another exciting feature of the new student tailgating experience will be that both fans and the general public will be able to access the south concourse of Cajun Field eight hours before kickoff on game days. This means that tailgating areas on both the east and west side of the stadium will be connected by "a short, easy walk"—and in addition to the access, restrooms and concessions above the south end zone will also be available.

As a proud partner and the flagship station for the Ragin' Cajuns, HOT 107.9 will be on-site in the main area of the student tailgating site with DJ Digital providing the soundtrack for all of the pre-game festivities. Student-friendly pricing on beverages and concessions will also be a huge plus at The Red Zone Bar & Grill.

Check out ALL the details on the student tailgating experience returning to Cajun Field here and get ready for a first-class game day experience as well as a rejuvenated atmosphere that will carry into the stadium for kickoff.

The organization of student tailgating has been a longtime partnership between Louisiana's Department of Athletics and the University's Office of Student Engagement & Leadership, with the shared goal of providing a first-class game day experience and atmosphere for University students.

In addition to getting free admission to all Louisiana Athletics sporting events (including football) with their Cajun Card, free parking will be available on a first-come/first-served basis for students in the lot directly east of Cajun Field when they present their cards.

If you're a student interested in reserving your tailgating spot, you will be able to do so with the Office of Student Engagement & Leadership at a later date.

Keep up to date on all things Ragin' Cajuns @RaginCajuns on all social media and get ready for students to bring the HEAT back to Cajun Field in 2019!

