Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Releases 2022 Schedule
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball program released its 2022 schedule yesterday and as usual, it features several prominent teams.
The schedule is highlighted by home games against the likes of Alabama, Texas and LSU among others.
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a solid 2021 campaign in which they finished 47-12 overall and 21-3 in the Sun Belt. The team made it to the NCAA Regionals in Baton Rouge, where they eventually fell to LSU in the Championship Game of that Regional.
Expectations are high again going into next season as the recruiting class has been ranked No. 1 by Extra Innings Softball.
UL's non-conference slate features 22 of 29 of those games being played at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.
The season begins at home with the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics from February 11-13.
Below is the complete 2022 UL Ragin' Cajuns Softball schedule:
Feb 11-13 - 36th Annual Louisiana Classics (Tulsa, North Texas, Texas Southern, UAB)
Feb 15 - vs Nicholls - TBA
Feb 24 - vs Alabama - 6:00 pm
Feb 25 - vs Eastern Illinois (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 2:00 pm
Feb 25 - vs St. Thomas (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 4:00 pm
Feb 26 - vs Portland State (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 3:00 pm
Feb 26 - vs Alabama (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 5:00 pm
Feb 27 - vs Lipscomb (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 11:00 am
Mar 1 - @ SFA - 3:00 pm
Mar 1 - @ SFA - 5:00 pm
Mar 3 - vs LSU - 6:00 pm
Mar 4 - vs Louisiana Tech - 4:00 pm
Mar 4 - vs Louisiana Tech - 6:00 pm
Mar 5 - @ LSU - 5:00 pm
Mar 9 - vs McNeese - TBA
Mar 11 - vs Georgia State - TBA
Mar 12 - vs Georgia State - TBA
Mar 13 - vs Georgia State - TBA
Mar 16 - vs Texas - TBA
Mar 16 - vs Texas - TBA
Mar 18 - @ Georgia Southern - TBA
Mar 19 - @ Georgia Southern - TBA
Mar 20 - @ Georgia Southern - TBA
Mar 23 - @ Louisiana Tech - TBA
Mar 25 - vs UT Arlington - TBA
Mar 26 - vs UT Arlington - TBA
Mar 27 - vs UT Arlington - TBA
Mar 30 - @ Texas - TBA
Apr 1 - @ Texas State - TBA
Apr 2 - @ Texas State - TBA
Apr 3 - @ Texas State - TBA
Apr 6 - @ McNeese - TBA
Apr 8 - vs Troy - TBA
Apr 9 - vs Troy - TBA
Apr 10 - vs Troy - TBA
Apr 12 - @ Southeastern Louisiana - 6:00 pm
Apr 14 - @ South Alabama - TBA
Apr 15 - @ South Alabama - TBA
Apr 16 - @ South Alabma - TBA
Apr 18 - @ St. Louis - 5:00 pm
Apr 19 - @ Illinois - 3:00 pm
Apr 19 - @ Illinois - 5:00 pm
Apr 20 - @ Indiana - 5:00 pm
Apr 22 - @ Appalachian State - TBA
Apr 23 - @ Appalachain State - TBA
Apr 24 - @ Appalachian State - TBA
Apr 25 - vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - TBA
Apr 29 - vs Coastal Carolina - TBA
Apr 30 - vs Coastal Carolina - TBA
May 1 - vs Coastal Carolina - TBA
May 5 - @ ULM - 6:00 pm
May 6 - @ ULM - 6:00 pm
May 7 - @ ULM - 2:00 pm
May 10-14 - Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Mobile, Alabama)
May 20-22 - NCAA Regional (Campus Site)
May 26-29 - NCAA Super Regional (Campus Site)
Jun 2-10 - Women's College World Series (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)