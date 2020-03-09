Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Ranked #1 in Latest RPI Rankings

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are 16-6 and have put themselves in a good position with the schedule they've played holding a 5-4 record against ranked opponents on this early season. With that, they've jumped up to the top spot in the latest NCAA RPI Rankings.

Here's how the of the top 10 shakes out:

Louisiana (16-6) Sun Belt UCLA (25-1) Pac-12 Texas (24-3) Big 12 Washington (23-2) Pac-12 Florida (21-4) SEC Arizona (21-3) Pac-12 UCF (19-5) AAC Oklahoma State (18-5) Big 12 Virginia Tech (19-4) ACC Oregon (21-2) Pac-12

Coming up this week the Cajuns will take on Sam Houston State (9-15, 169 RPI) at home for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 4 and 6 p.m. This weekend they'll face Appalachian State (12-9, 188 RPI).

