Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Comes Up Short Against #8 Oklahoma State

Things got off to a slow start for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns out in Birmingham, AL at the UAB Blazer Classic on Friday as UL suffered a 1-0 setback to #8 Oklahoma State.

It was a dominant performance from starting pitcher Megan Kleist as she went the distance allowing only one hit, two walks while striking out nine. However, she allowed one unearned run when third baseman Melissa Mayeaux committed a throwing error in the third inning that lead to the games only run. With the loss, Kleist drops to 3-3 on the year.

On the other side for the Cowgirls, Carrie Eberle was outstanding in her own right. She threw seven innings allowing just two hits, walked two and struck out six for her fourth win of the season.

In the third, fourth, and fifth innings Louisiana had a runner in scoring position but failed to come up with a big hit for an equalizer.

Kendall Talley and Sarah Hudek collected the hits for the Cajuns and Alissa Dalton stole a couple of bases.

With the loss, the Cajuns fall to 7-3 on the year. They'll play a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. against this same Oklahoma squad and at the conclusion of that game, Louisiana will face Ole Miss.

