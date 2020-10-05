Ragin’ Cajuns Selling Fan Cut-Outs For Home Games

2020 is the year of thinking in a different manner than what we are used to. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have been forced to re-think a lot of things we normally would not give a second thought to. Like attending concerts, and festivals, and of course, football games. And this is especially hard if you are a supporter of the the current team at #23 in all of the national football polls.

So, the athletic officials at UL Lafayette have come up with a way for fans to support the team, and have a very unique opportunity to show their allegiance all season long at Cajun Field.

Fans can purchase cut-outs for $60 each to take the place of real people sitting in the stands. Not only will you be able to fill up the empty seats, (due to coronavirus restrictions) but you can upload a photo of your choice to be represented on the cut-outs. The cut-outs can be picked up at the end of the season, and the best part about this, they will all be personally signed by UL head football coach Billy Napier.

According to a press release sent out by the University "Those looking to buy multiple cut -outs can take advantage of a special group rate by purchasing four for $200. Former student-athletes will also be able to utilize a lower rate at just $50 per cut-out."

Of course, a couple of things will be prohibited, like social media hashtags and handles, commercial advertisements, any negative or offensive references to Ragin' Cajun student athletes, and political statements and endorsements. For all the rules, and how to purchase your 2020 football season cut-out, email GeauxCajuns@louisiana.edu or call 337-265-2104.

Games that the cut-outs will be used at are: