Ragin’ Cajuns Safety Cameron Solomon Now A Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior safety Cameron Solomon is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, National Football Foundation (NFF) announced today.

The William V. Campbell Trophy is awarded for success on the football field and in the classroom.

According to the NFF press release, the award "recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership".

Solomon sports a 3.212 GPA, was a member of the 2018-19 Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll, volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club and helps out with Feeding Children Everywhere, and is currently in this third year with the Ragin' Cajun football team.

Semifinalists from around the country were announced today, each nominated by their own school.

Louisiana's (3-0) next matchup isn't until October 17th, a homecoming game against Coastal Carolina.

The Ragin' Cajuns were scheduled to face off in Boone next Wednesday night against Appalachian State, but the contest was postponed today due to a Coronavirus outbreak and contract tracing within the App State program.