Ragin’ Cajuns RB Raymond Calais Drafted by the Bucs

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 245th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Raymond Calais.

This is the third Ragin' Cajuns player drafted behind Robert Hunt (Dolphins) and Kevin Dotson (Steelers).

The Cecilia product got better and better over the years at UL and it culminated into a stellar 2019 season in which he was named to the 2019 All-Sun Belt First Team as a return specialist. In addition, Third Team All-Sun Belt as a running back/all-purpose player and All-Louisiana Second Team as a return specialist.

As a running back, Calais toted the ball 117 for 886 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

And if that wasn't enough here are some additional eye-popping stats via our friends over at Pro Football Focus Fantasy:

Calais is a highlight waiting to happen and will have a real shot to make this Tampa Bay squad as a returner (4.42 speed) and even as a depth piece at running back.

It's too bad he ended up in the NFC South where he'll face the Saints twice a year but we couldn't be happier for this young man. Congrats Raymond.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook