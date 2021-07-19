Ragin’ Cajuns Levi Lewis & Bralen Trahan Named to Prestigious Watch Lists

A pair of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have been named to two prestigious award watch lists ahead of the 2021 season.

Senior starting quarterback Levi Lewis earns a spot on the preseason Maxwell Award Watch List for the second consecutive year.

The Maxwell Award is an award given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.. It's named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a standout formerly of Swarthmore College, a successful sportswriter, and worked as a football official.

Lewis is 1 of 80 players on the prestigious watch list.

Redshirt junior safety Bralen Trahan, a native of Lafayette and Acadiana high alum, is on the Bednarik Award Watch List.

The Bednarik Award, named after Chuck Bednarik, is presented annually to the best defensive player in the nation, as voted upon by the Maxwell Football Club.

Trahan, a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2020, was named the 91st best player in all of college football last season by Pro Football Focus.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football season begins on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Listen to Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football broadcasts all season on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

