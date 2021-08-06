Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior quarterback Levi Lewis and senior left guard Ken Marks can add a prestigious preseason award watch list next to their bios ahead of the 2021 season.

Marks earned a spot on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the award selection committee announced yesterday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the best offensive player in Division I college football players that displays the same traits as the great Earl Campbell, such as integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and especially tenacity. Every nominee must also be either Texas-born, or be a graduate from a Texas high school, or play for a college team in Texas.

Marks is from Beaumont, Texas, and graduated from Beaumont high school.

Lewis, who is already on multiple preseason award watch lists, was named to the Manning Award preseason watch list, announced by the Allstate Sugar Bowl yesterday.

He has already been named to the preseason award watch lists for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, College Football Performer of the Year, 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl created the Manning Award in 2004 in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie Manning, and his sons Peyton and Eli. All three had great football careers, and Peyton will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Sunday.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football season begins on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m.

