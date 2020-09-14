#19 Louisiana earned their first road win against a ranked opponent on Saturday, beating then ranked #23 Iowa State 31-14.

There were plenty of strong performances by the Ragin' Cajuns, but senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner arguably had the best one.

With a state line of nine tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hurries, Gardner was stout for a Louisiana defense that shut out the Cyclones in the second half.

For his efforts, Gardner was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week.

Gardner is the first Ragin' Cajun to earn Water Camp FBS National Player of the Week honors since running back Tyrell Fenroy earned National Offensive Player of the Week in October of 2008.

Louisiana is currently ranked in both top 25 polls (#19 AP, #21 Coaches) for the first time in school history.

Next up, a trip to Georgia State (0-0) for a Sun Belt matchup in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 11 am, with pregame beginning on ESPN 1420 at 9 am.