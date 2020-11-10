Ragin’ Cajuns Kobe Julien, Durey Cadwell To Miss Part of Upcoming Season

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball will be without redshirt freshmen Kobe Julien and redshirt sophomore Durey Cadwell when the season tips off on November 25th, but are anticipating having both players back at some point during conference play.

Julie and Cadwell each had offseason surgeries.

“I feel for both Kobe and Durey,” head coach Bob Marlin said in a statement. “I also feel for our fanbase who will miss watching and supporting their play during some of the 2020-21 season."

Julien played in 8 games last season but suffered a knee injury that required surgery, missing the rest of the 2019-2020 campaign. At the time of his injury, he was the team's third-leading scorer.

Cadwell missed all of last season after undergoing surgery following an injury he suffered during fall practice.

This season, Louisiana expects both to play at some point this season, as coach Marlin told me this morning they anticipate having them back "at some point in January or February".

“They are both a part of our leadership team and are instrumental in our culture and team moving forward," added Marlin in a statement. "We will continue to support them both as they rehab, with the plan of getting them back during the middle of Sun Belt Conference play. They each can make a huge difference for our team heading into the Sun Belt Conference Championships in March.”

Louisiana's season begins on November 25th when they host Xavier of New Orleans at the Cajundome.

The Cajuns are currently scheduled to play 7 non-conference games between November 25th and December 18th, followed by conference play that begins on New Year's Day.