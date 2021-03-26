Ragin’ Cajuns Javelin Thrower Breaks Record

Congratulations are in order for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns athlete Claire Meyers. The senior member of the Cajuns track-and-field team set a school record at the University of Texas's Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Meyers, a javelin thrower, recorded a distance of 163 feet, 9 inches to break the UL record in that category. The throw was also good enough to earn Meyers first place in that event.

One of Meyers's teammates, freshman Maria Bienvenu, finished fifth in the same event by recording a throw of 151 feet, 2 inches. Meyers's record shattered the previous record of 160 feet, 1 inch.

That mark was set in 1993 by Dorsey Steamer. Steamer went on to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship in the javelin and earn all-conference honors later that season. Steamer's name may also be familiar to Ragin' Cajuns fans for her exploits on the softball diamond. Steamer was a four-team all-regional selection, a two-time All-America selection, and is the Cajuns' all-time stolen bases leader.

If Steamer's successes after setting the previous record are any indication, Meyers may be on track for an outstanding season.

The Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays continue today and tomorrow.

