Ragin’ Cajuns head into teeth of schedule at 3-0, looking to move into rankings

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

It has not been pretty at times to be a Louisiana fan this season.

In fact, it has been very nerve wracking.

But here we are, after three game weeks, and the Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-0, and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Louisiana got there last weekend with a 53-yard game winning field goal as time expired, beating Georgia Southern 20-18.

Now, the Ragin’ Cajuns have a weekend off before a massive game next Wednesday night under the lights against 2-1 Appalachian State (ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EDT). After that, Louisiana takes on Coastal Carolina at home 10 days later, in what should be the two defining games for the Sun Belt title.

It will be interesting to see where the odds land for these two games, especially next Wednesday’s contest. I would think that it would be a closer spread than some of the earlier games this year, but Louisiana should be able to keep this run going for another week.

But that game is next week.

This weekend, there are two games in college football that pit ranked teams against each other: No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Alabama (3:30 p.m. EDT CBS) and No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia (7:30 p.m. EDT ESPN and Fubo.tv).

The last kickoff of the evening has Virginia heading to Clemson to take on the Number 1 Tigers (8 p.m. EDT ACC Network).

While the rest of the Power 5 teams will be heading back into action over the coming months, it is the SEC and ACC right now that are dominating the top of the rankings. The SEC currently has the second, third, and fourth ranked teams, as well as the seventh. The ACC has the top ranked team, number five, number eight, and number 12, - according to Michigambler.com.

Auburn will head to Georgia as a seven-point underdog, while rival Alabama will be more than a two-touchdown favorite (currently -17 with most sports books). The Crimson Tide, unlike many of the other teams in the country, look to be better prepared on defense. With the lack of practice time in the spring and summer, it could be a big advantage to Alabama in many of its games, and I would lean towards the Tide covering the point spread, and double down on their team total over of 34 points.

Finally, what is wrong with the New Orleans Saints?

Or, maybe more appropriately, is there anything wrong with them?

Yes, they are 1-2 after three games. But take a look at the upcoming schedule, and New Orleans has a chance to make a run. The Saints are a four-point favorite this week in Detroit, which comes in off of an impressive win over Arizona, then get the Chargers and Panthers at home.

Look for New Orleans to get back on track this weekend.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.