Ragin’ Cajuns Head Coach Billy Napier ESPN 1420 Interview [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier is preparing for the 2020 season opener after the most unusual offseason and fall camp in recent history.

The Cajuns travel to Ames, Iowa to take on #23 Iowa State this Saturday, with kickoff at 11 am. Radio pregame begins at 9 am on ESPN 1420.

Napier joined me this morning to answer questions about the wide receiver position, team health, the running back room, film study on Iowa State, why it was the most emotional fall camp he's experienced, ice cream and much more.