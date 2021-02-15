Ragin’ Cajuns Guard Brayan Au Scheduled for Surgery, To Miss Remainder of Season

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun starting point guard Brayan Au will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Louisiana head basketball coach Bob Marlin revealed the news to me this morning in my weekly interview with him on my daily show.

"Brayan is unavailable," stated Marlin. "He had a guy fall on him at UTA, and he has not been the same since the middle of January. He's going to have (a) surgery scheduled, and it should be in the next week or two."

Au had surgery on his knee following his freshmen season at Ranger College, and another surgery on the knee back in October.

The lingering issue was exacerbated when it was fallen on during the series at UT-Arlington (UTA) a month ago.

Louisiana, who currently sits at 14-7 overall and 8-6 in Sun Belt Conference play, has dealt with a number of injuries this season.

Backup point guard Trajan Wesley has missed the season with a foot injury, as has sophomore guard Durey Cadwell due to injury.

Redshirt freshmen forward Kobe Julien has not played yet this season either as he was recovering from surgery.

According to Marlin, Julien will make his debut either this weekend versus. UTA, or at the latest, the following weekend at Little Rock.

