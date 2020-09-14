A pair of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were recognized by the Sun Belt today for their outstanding play in Saturday's road win against #23 Iowa State.

Junior linebacker Ferrod Gardener, who was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week, took home another honor today as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

The Dayton, Ohio native finished with a state line of nine tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hurries.

His teammate, sophomore running back Chris Smith, earned Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors today as well.

Smith, a Mississippi native, returned an Iowa State kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, ending the contest with 137 return yards on three attempts. In addition, he rushed for 25 yards on 8 carries for the Louisiana offense.

Louisiana is currently ranked in both top 25 polls (#19 AP, #21 Coaches) for the first time in school history.

Next up, a trip to Georgia State (0-0) for a Sun Belt matchup in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 11 am, with pregame beginning on ESPN 1420 at 9 am.