The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns came away with a HUGE victory at Ohio on Saturday and are set to open conference play this weekend on the road at Georgia Southern.

Before we move onto this weekend take a moment to look back at the win against Ohio and bask in the respective glow of it for a little while longer...

This team is ferocious, tenacious, athletic, and dangerous. The offense came alive, especially on the ground as you'd expect, Ja'Marcus Bradley is a big-time threat on the outside hauling in one-handed catches, and how about the defense shutting down Nathon Rouke?

All the way around through four games you have to be pretty excited about this Ragin' Cajuns Football team and the way the coach Napier and his staff have really changed the cULture.

