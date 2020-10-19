Ragin’ Cajuns Football to Honor DJ Looney During Friday’s Game

The passing of assistant coach DJ Looney not only shook the community but certainly the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football family heavily. He always seemed to light everyone up and was a ray of positivity for all he came in contact with. In addition, he was said to have kept players loose yet held them accountable and got the best out of everyone he taught/worked with.

On Monday, it was announced that the team was going to be honoring him in a very special way. The team is traveling to UAB to take on the Blazers in Birmingham on Friday and for the game, every single player will be repping "Looney" on their backs as they pay homage to their fallen family member according to Ragin' Cajuns Football Twitter.

This group will pull on the inspiration that coach Looney left in every single player he had the pleasure to work with and teach as the team looks to rebound after a hard-fought loss last Wednesday to Coastal Carolina.

Hopefully, DJ can be with all of them as they push towards their ultimate goal of winning the West and then bringing home a Sun Belt Conference Championship.

