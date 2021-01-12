Ragin’ Cajuns Football Team #15 in Final AP Top 25 Poll

It was quite the 2020 season for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football as the team finishes #15 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The poll came out late last night after the conclusion of the National Championship Game that saw Alabama dominate Ohio State by a final of 52-24.

The Cajuns finished the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a record of 10-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play. The team was co-champions of the Sun Belt Conference.

Included in those wins was a season-opening upset on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones, who at the time were ranked in the top 25 and would later go on to play for the Big 12 championship.

UL capped off the season with a win in the ServPro First Responders Bowl over the UTSA Roadrunners by a score of 31-24.

Maybe the best news of the season is that head coach Billy Napier is staying with the program after being rumored as a candidate for head coaching jobs at SEC schools like South Carolina and Auburn.

Indeed, the cULture is real. We can't wait to see what 2021 holds in store for our Ragin' Cajuns.

By the way, that 2021 season begins September 4 on the road against the Texas Longhorns.