Ragin’ Cajuns Earn 20 Selections on the Athlon Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football has received plenty of love from Athlon sports.

They are ranked 23rd in Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll, and also have 20 selections on Athlon Football's Preseason All-Sun Belt team, the most of any team in the conference.

Six of the selections are on the 1st-Team, including Chris Smith twice, as a running back/All-Purpose, and as a kick returner. Other 1st teamers include offensive lineman Max Mitchell, defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill, punt returner Eric Garror and punter Rhys Byrns.

Here is a rundown of all four preseason Athlon All-Sun Belt teams, with Louisiana's players highlighted.

Athlon Presason Sun Belt Football 2021 All-Conference Team

First-Team Offense

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

RB Reese White, Coastal Carolina

RB/AP Chris Smith, Louisiana

WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

C Baer Hunter, Appalachian State

OL Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL Trey Carter, Coastal Carolina

OL Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

OL Austin Stidham, Troy

First-Team Defense

DL Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State

DL Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

DL C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL Zi'Yon Hill, Louisiana

LB Carlton Martial, Troy

LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

LB Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina

DB D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina

DB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State

DB Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern

DB Keith Gallmon, South Alabama

First-Team Specialists

K Noel Ruiz, Georgia State

P Rhys Byrns Louisiana

KR Chris Smith, Louisiana

PR Eric Garror, Louisiana

Second-Team Offense

QB Levi Lewis, Louisiana

RB Kimani Vidal, Troy

RB Destin Coates, Georgia State

AP Kaylon Geiger, Troy

WR Sam Pinckney, Georgia State

WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State

WR Marcell Barbee, Texas State

TE Roger Carter, Georgia State

C Dylan Bradshaw, Troy

OL Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State

OL Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OL Aaron Dowdell, Georgia Southern

Second-Team Defense

DL Hardrick Willis, Georgia State

DL Nico Ezidore, Texas State

DL Will Choloh, Troy

DL Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

LB Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB Lorenzo McCaskill, Louisiana

LB Nick Mobley, South Alabama

CB Jarron Morris, Texas State

CB Quavian White, Georgia State

S Bralen Trahan, Louisiana

S Antavious Lane, Georgia State

Second-Team Specialists

K Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P Anthony Beck, Georgia Southern

KR Jalen Virgil, Appalachian State

PR Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

Third-Team Offense

QB Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State

RB Logan Wright, Georgia Southern

RB Brock Sturges, Texas State

WR/AP Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State

WR Dahu Green, Arkansas State

WR Reggie Todd, Troy

TE Henry Pearson, Appalachian State

C Shane Vallot, Louisiana

OL Ken Marks, Louisiana

OL Andre Harris, Arkansas State

OL Brian Miller, Georgia Southern

OL Dalton Cooper, Texas State

Third-Team Defense

DL Richard Jibunor, Troy

DL C.J. Wright, Georgia Southern

DL Gi'Narious Johnson, South Alabama

DL Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana

LB Traveion Webster, ULM

LB Brendan Harrington, Appalachian State

LB Blake Carroll, Georgia State

DB Percy Butler, Louisiana

DB Eric Garror, Louisiana

DB Kaiden Smith, Appalachian State

DB Alex Spillum, Coastal Carolina

Third-Team Specialists

K Diego Guajardo, South Alabama

P Jack Brooks, South Alabama

KR Reggie Todd, Troy

PR Malik Williams, Appalachian State

Fourth-Team Offense

QB Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State

RB J.D. King Georgia Southern

RB Marcel Murray, Arkansas State

RB Calvin Hill, Texas State

AP Malik Williams, Appalachian State

AP Amare Jones, Georgia Southern

WR Kyren Lacy, Louisiana

WR Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State

WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

TE Reed Tyler, Arkansas State

C Sam Thompson, Coastal Carolina

OL Malik Sumter, Georgia State

OL Jake Andrews, Troy

OL Carlos Rubio, Louisiana

OL Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina

Fourth-Team Defense

DL TW Ayers, Arkansas State

DL Ty Shelby, ULM

DL Terry Hampton, Arkansas State

DL Javon Solomon, Troy

DL Caleb Spurlin, Appalachian State

LB Ferrod Gardner, Louisiana

LB Enock Makonzo, Coastal Carolina

LB Trey Cobb, Appalachian State

LB Chauncey Manac, Louisiana

DB Dell Pettus, Troy

DB T.J. Harris, Troy

DB Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State

DB Devin Rockette, South Alabama

DB Derick Bush, Coastal Carolina

DB Mekhi Garner, Louisiana

Fourth-Team Specialists

K Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P Seamus O'Kelly, Texas State

KR Shemari Jones, Coastal Carolina

PR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

